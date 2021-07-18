-
Gov. Chris Sununu has won election to a third term as New Hampshire governor. The Newfields Republican called his victory a mandate on his management…
After months of debates, ad buys and social media quips, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger state Sen. Dan Feltes spent the last…
There is a lot on the country's plate right now: a pandemic, economic disruption, a racial justice crisis, and serious climate change threats.All are…
Just days before this election season comes to a close, we're taking a few moments to hear closing arguments from candidates running for statewide…
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dan Feltes has raised more money than Governor Chris Sununu has over the past month. But with election day less than…
Election Day may be just 24 days away, but one candidate running for New Hampshire governor has already voted, Democrat Dan Feltes, who cast his ballot…
Gov. Chris Sununu was absent from a forum hosted virtually by the Greater Nashua Area Branch of the NAACP and Black Lives Matter Thursday evening, but his…
Outside spending has started to pour into the race for New Hampshire governor. It comes as Gov. Chris Sununu enjoys a large cash advantage over Democratic…
The race for governor between incumbent Republican Chris Sununu and Democrat Dan Feltes pits two candidates who have big policy differences on taxes, the…