 Manchester Adds Propane School Buses; State Says $9M Unclaimed For Electric Buses | New Hampshire Public Radio

Manchester Adds Propane School Buses; State Says $9M Unclaimed For Electric Buses

By & 35 minutes ago

A propane-powered school bus marketed by Roush Clean Tech and Blue Bird Buses, two of the companies that worked with Manchester on the project.
Credit Roush Clean Tech / Twitter

The city of Manchester is adding 14 propane-fueled school buses to its fleet in an effort to improve local air quality.

The city has 81 school buses in total. The new propane-powered ones will replace the oldest buses, all of which are between 14 and 18 years old. Officials say tests show the propane buses can cut emissions from diesel buses by 96%.

The buses will cover home-to-school runs for all grades of public schools all over the city, “with an initial focus on some of the most densely populated neighborhoods,” says Manchester Transit Authority executive director Mike Whitten.

He says the city paid for the buses with more than $1.5 million from the state’s cut of the Volkswagen emission tampering settlement. That pool of money still has about $9 million available for electric school bus projects.

Jessica Wilcox of the Department of Environmental Services said on a recent webinar on the topic that no one applied to use that money in the first round of grants.

"We've got time now to be looking at how to put something together to move New Hampshire forward in this capacity,” Wilcox says. “Certainly with COVID-19 being a respiratory pandemic here in our nation, now is the best time to be looking at zero-emissions options for New Hampshire."

The webinar, organized by Clean Energy New Hampshire, also included stakeholders who’ve worked on electric school bus pilot projects in Massachusetts.

These groups say the switch eliminates the majority of fuel and maintenance costs from diesel buses, while improving local air quality and helping to fight climate change.

Whitten, the Manchester transit director, says he can “definitely see” the city adopting electric buses for public transit purposes in the long term, “but not for several years.”

Tags: 
Fossil Fuels
Climate & Education
Public Transportation
Climate & Business
Manchester
propane
School Buses
electric buses
Volkswagen
Department of Environmental Services
clean energy new hampshire
Electric Vehicles

Related Content

It's Hot Today. Here's How To Stay Cool And Use Less Energy

By Jul 20, 2020
File photo

Today, Monday, could be one of the hottest days of the year, and with that comes high demand for electricity. Using less power in the heat could lower your bills – as well as carbon emissions.

Electricity bills carry a fee based on the peak demand within the year. Consultant Emily Manns of Nashua-based Standard Power says it’s possible that fee will be set today, at the peak hours: between 4 and 7 p.m.

Businesses and factories may pay a penalty for using more power during that time, but it has an effect on residential customers, too:

Pandemic Complicates N.H. Cities' Plans For Dealing With Climate Change-Driven Heat Waves

By Jul 16, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire is seeing more heat waves due to climate change. And staying cool is even harder this year because of COVID-19. Our new climate change reporting project, By Degrees, has this look at how New Hampshire's cities are coping. 