Eversource is joining a group of utilities aiming to build a national network of high-speed electric vehicle chargers.The company, which is New…
A new report says New Hampshire’s state government has cut back its fossil fuel and energy use in the past 15 years, but still falls well short of the…
A new study shows New Hampshire residents could save thousands of dollars a year by electrifying all of their energy uses – particularly their home…
A new emissions inventory for the city of Concord points to potential climate change solutions as the state capital works to sharply lower its greenhouse…
The city of Manchester is adding 14 propane-fueled school buses to its fleet in an effort to improve local air quality.The city has 81 school buses in…
Lawmakers on Tuesday heard two opposing plans for bolstering state highway revenues, in response to a decline in gas tax revenue and road maintenance…
State Will Use VW Funds For High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Areas On Major N.H. RoadwaysNew Hampshire will soon build high-speed electric vehicle charging stations along major state roadways.Officials have put out a request for proposals to…
Three New Hampshire cities are joining a Northeast network to promote small businesses within walking distance of electric vehicle charging stations.More…
A New Hampshire utility is offering discounted rates to members who charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours.New Hampshire Electric Co-op says…
Two proposals in the next legislative session would slap extra fees on hybrid and electric vehicles, but but environmental advocates say it's an unfair…