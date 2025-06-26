Major NH recovery center ending in-patient treatment

This story was originally produced by Manchester Ink Link. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Maureen Beauregard described this as a “sad day” at Farnum Center. As CEO and President of EasterSealsNH, the parent organization of the recovery center, it has been difficult to share the news that they are ending in-patient treatment for those seeking help after years of being a major provider in the state of New Hampshire.

Speaking as a person in long-term recovery, she says, it’s especially tough.

The current shifting landscape of recovery gives Beauregard pause.

For-profit organizations and national players offering recovery services, alongside a growing number of sober homes – between Manchester and Nashua there are somewhere around 1,000 beds – has made it impossible for Farnum to compete.

What becomes of those who have no insurance or who rely on Medicaid is unclear.

“More and more we at Farnum have seen only Medicaid patients and the uninsured here, with only some private pay. The state would provide some money for the uninsured, but the state has its own financial strains. The gap got so big that, if we stayed open in the coming year we’d need to find $2 million. We don’t have that capacity,” Beauregard said.

They generally have had about 40 beds going at any given time for in-patient services.

She’s focused on the immediate effect of those they serve and the 75 staff members who have been given 60-days notice. EasterSeals will do all it can to help staff members find new employment, either within Easter Seals or at another clinical setting.

“We’re concerned. We love the folks we serve and we’re happy to do it. As you know, my former job was with folks who are homeless, and the folks who are uninsured it’s two sides to the same coin,” Beauregard said.”

“This is a new landscape. Over a short period of time we’ve seen a lot of changes and we’re still trying to figure out what is the new normal. It’s my hope that there is regulation on sober homes, and over time, regulations that come down from the state. When we’re talking about people at their most vulnerable time of their lives, we have to take care of them and watch over them; it’s incumbent on us to do that,” Beauregard said.

They had tried for two years to find someone to take over the operation of the in-patient center, and although a deal was on the horizon, it fell through.

“We exhaused a lot of resources trying to keep it going. It’s hard to sit here and say we’re closing this down,” she said. “It really is a sad day.”

A letter issued by Beauregard to the public is below and also posted on their website:

We are writing to share with you an important piece of news regarding Easterseals NH. The Board of Directors of Easterseals NH & VT voted to close the operations of Farnum, an inpatient substance use disorder program located at 140 Queen City Ave., Manchester, NH. We will no longer take new admissions for inpatient treatment effective July 20, 2025. All existing clients will have the opportunity to complete their inpatient treatment at Farnum before closure. We will continue to offer outpatient services on Lake Ave, in Manchester, NH.

The decision to close Farnum inpatient operations is a difficult one. Our team is taking this necessary step after we exhausted alternative options. We conducted a two-year review of our system of programs and services in New Hampshire, which included extensive work to identify another local or national provider to assume the delivery of these in-patient services in Manchester. Unfortunately, our efforts to preserve inpatient services were unsuccessful.

Over the last five years, the substance use disorder (SUD) landscape has dramatically changed. Larger, national organizations have overtaken the market, especially those with insurance, taking away those clients from Farnum. This change has created a large financial strain on Easterseals NH prompting us to evaluate our next steps, as continuing the program in its current form jeopardizes the overall financial sustainability of the organization.

There are many questions that must be answered through this process, which will focus on continued access to care and supporting Farnum staff who have given years of dedicated and incredible work to clients and their families. We will continue to work with impacted staff to identify transfer opportunities at other Easterseals NH locations and assist them with finding employment with area employers. In the meantime, if you have specific questions or concerns, please email us at farnumquestions@eastersealsnh.org.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Easterseals NH & VT, and on behalf of the leadership team, we want to thank you for your long support of our efforts to serve our state. You have stood with us through many challenges. You have joined us in celebrating successes and responding to setbacks, through the highs and lows of our work, and we wanted to make sure you were made aware of this news directly from us. We will keep you updated on further developments.

