clean energy new hampshire

State senators are working on a bill that would have New Hampshire spur the development of major offshore wind projects and other renewable energy in the…
Renewable energy advocates say they expect to be playing defense on perennial policy debates in next year’s Republican state Legislature.Lawmakers of both…
A new report finds that small-scale solar power saved New Hampshire residents and utilities at least $83 million over the past several years, out of $1.1…
The city of Manchester is adding 14 propane-fueled school buses to its fleet in an effort to improve local air quality.The city has 81 school buses in…
'Groundhog Day All Over Again' For Net Metering Debate In N.H. LegislatureFor the third year running, net metering is set to be a top renewable energy issue at the State House in 2020.Advocates have tried for the past two years…