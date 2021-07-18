Department of Environmental Services

-
An environmental group is pushing back after a court tossed out its lawsuit alleging New Hampshire is breaking its own laws by permitting new landfill…
With another drought developing in much of the state as of this Earth Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is urging affected residents to take advantage of an…
A top state environmental regulator who had ties to the chemical industry has resigned less than a month after his confirmation.The governor and Executive…
The state says it hasn't been following its own rules in notifying people of potential water contamination near the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in…
New Hampshire is likely headed into an early spring drought despite recent rain and snow, according to the latest national forecast – and state officials…
After years of efforts to address toxic chemical emissions from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack, New Hampshire and the town are separately…
New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit for permitting landfill expansions without having an updated plan for reducing solid waste.The suit, filed Thursday in…
Advocates are challenging the state’s approval of a plan to expand the North Country’s largest private landfill, in Bethlehem.New Hampshire gave…
A new state aid program has already gotten more than 60 requests for bottled water from people whose wells have run dry as a result of the drought, which…
The state is offering emergency aid and bottled water for low-income homeowners whose drinking water wells are running dry due to the ongoing drought.The…