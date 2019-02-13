How Nashua, N.H.'s Second Largest City, Is Managing The Opioid Epidemic

As part of NHPR's Crossroad: The N.H. Opioid Reporting Project, The Exchange went on the road on February 7, 2019 to the Nashua Public Library for a live discussion on how the city is taking a multi-pronged approach to tackle the opioid crisis.

This discussion was recorded at the Nashua Public Library on February 7th, and an edited version of the conversation airs on Thursday, February 14th at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

The conversation is also available below. Click here to find the full, unedited discussion.

GUESTS:

Bobbie Bagley - Director of Nashua’s Division of Public Health & Community Services.

Melbourne Moran - Director of Integrated Care and Population Health at Harbor Homes Inc. Moran oversees the Mobile Crisis Response Team, Safe Station, the transitional housing program, and outpatient behavioral health services. He is also a licensed clinical social worker focusing on trauma-informed care and workforce development in healthcare.

Jessica Parnell - Recovery coach at Revive Recovery Center in Nashua. Parnell is the city's first publicly-funded recovery coach.

Brian D. Rhodes - Chief, Nashua Fire Rescue.

Why Nashua?

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, New Hampshire has the second highest-rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the country. The city of Nashua offers a unique perspective on the opioid epidemic for the various approaches the community is taking to tackle the issue.