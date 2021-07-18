-
The city of Nashua is revamping 24/7 walk-in services for people seeking help with addiction.Nashua has been without after-hour addiction services since…
The city of Manchester is scrambling to find a stop-gap measure after learning the Doorway, the local hub for people in addiction crisis, is significantly…
The State of New Hampshire is ending its contract with the organization that ran its Doorway program in Manchester and Nashua.Granite Pathways will no…
A group of providers and staff with the Department of Health and Human Services are re-examining the state’s model for how to treat young people with…
Federal officials are still looking into the causes of vaping-related deaths around the country, but in New Hampshire, schools are continuing to see a…
After at least two overdoses by teenagers in their care, the state health department canceled its contract with the organization Granite Pathways, which…
More people in Manchester and Nashua have been using Narcan this year to revive someone who has overdosed on opioidsThe data comes from American Medical…
Almost 500 infants born in New Hampshire between July 2018 and September 2019 had signs of neonatal abstinence syndrome. That's according to a new report…
Carroll County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Wednesday against continuing the county jail's current Medication Assisted Treatment program, also known as MAT.…
An estimated 14,000 children in New Hampshire were affected by opioid abuse in 2017. That's the finding of a new study that tries to quantify the impact…