We talk with author and educator Jessica Lahey about her new book, The Addiction Inoculation. Part parenting manual, part memoir, her book chronicles her…
Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths decreased in New Hampshire, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.Get stories like this in…
Some recovery groups in New Hampshire say there are more people struggling with addiction now than before the pandemic. In a Zoom conference call on…
The Manchester School District is filing a legal claim against Purdue Pharma for that company's role in the opioid crisis.Purdue Pharma made and marketed…
Experts say a bit of extra drinking isn't a problem for many people, but they recommend watching out for specific behaviors that signal addiction.
Governor's Commission On Alcohol And Other Drugs Allocates $3.8 Million In Unused FundsThe Governor's Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs voted today on how to spend an unused $3.8 million dollars of state funding from this fiscal year.The…
A Strafford County Superior Court judge has denied the city of Rochester’s request to dismiss a lawsuit it’s facing from a local church and addiction…
New Hampshire is in the midst of an outbreak of hepatitis A.Since November, 142 people have been diagnosed with hepatitis A in the state and one person…
Jails in New Hampshire will expand their use of medicine to assist inmates who are attempting to overcome opioid and alcohol use disorders.The New…
Five New Hampshire non-profits have been named as recipients of nearly $1 million in state funding aimed at expanding addiction resources in workplaces…