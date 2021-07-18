Substance Abuse Prevention

-
How Nashua, N.H.'s Second Largest City, Is Managing The Opioid EpidemicAs part of NHPR's Crossroad: The N.H. Opioid Reporting Project, The Exchange went on the road on February 7, 2019 to the Nashua Public Library for a live…
-
National Guard Joins N.H. Department Of Education For Drug PreventionThe New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering with the New Hampshire National Guard's Counter Drug Task Force to improve substance use…
-
Police departments and educators across the state are working together to bring a new drug prevention program to schools.The Law Enforcement Against Drugs…
-
A new, national study has alarming predictions for New Hampshire. The report draws a strong connection between substance abuse and suicide, and says the…
-
An investigation by the attorney general’s office into New Hampshire’s largest provider of drug recovery centers has ended with no criminal activity…
-
Few states have been as hard hit by the opioid epidemic as New Hampshire, where more than 1,600 Granite Staters have died of drug overdose since 2012.…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu helped to announce a new partnership on Wednesday aimed at reducing the stigma of addiction. Speak Up New Hampshire is the latest…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan has joined with governors across the country in a new effort to confront the opioid crisis. Hassan serves as Vice Chair of the…
-
We're checking in on the state's response to the ongoing opioid epidemic.GUESTS:Dean Lemire, Regional Substance Misuse Prevention CoordinatorTym Rourke,…
-
When discussing New Hampshire’s opioid epidemic, the focus is often on the big numbers — the hundreds of drug deaths, the thousands of pain prescriptions,…