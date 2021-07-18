-
How Nashua, N.H.'s Second Largest City, Is Managing The Opioid EpidemicAs part of NHPR's Crossroad: The N.H. Opioid Reporting Project, The Exchange went on the road on February 7, 2019 to the Nashua Public Library for a live…
Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie of New Hampshire is traveling this week to the U.S.-Mexico border to evaluate efforts underway to combat the trafficking of…
New Hampshire's Congressional delegation says the state isn't getting its fair share of federal funds aimed at stemming the opioid epidemic. The 21st…
Jeffrey Meyers, Commissioner of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, says his agency is beefing up oversight of substance use disorder…
Those pushing for more money to fight the opioid epidemic in the state are cheering a $333,000 federal grant announced this week that's targeted at some…
Six months ago, the State Police Forensic Laboratory had a backlog of about 3,600 cases. It’s now down to 1,600, and analysts are steadily chipping away…
President Trump's speech at Manchester Community College today about the national opioid epidemic included plenty of New Hampshire references.Trump took…
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's…
New Recovery Center Seeks to Open at Old Concord Site of Hope for NHA new non-profit organization wants to open an addiction recovery center in Concord–in space that was only recently occupied by a different drug abuse…