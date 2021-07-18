-
Homelessness is often an invisible issue, with people living under bridges, in the woods or alongside railroad tracks.But that’s not been the case in…
It’s a desperate scene outside the Hillsborough County Superior Courthouse, with November weather not helping.Approximately two dozen tents are clustered…
Medical Examiner's Office: N.H. Overdose Deaths Decreased In 2019For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths decreased in New Hampshire, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.Get stories like this in…
Nashua’s Safe Stations, which offered free help finding substance use treatment to anyone who showed up at local fire stations, will end its services July…
County jails in New Hampshire would be required to offer medication-assisted treatment, also known as MAT, for inmates with substance misuse disorder…
How Nashua, N.H.'s Second Largest City, Is Managing The Opioid EpidemicAs part of NHPR's Crossroad: The N.H. Opioid Reporting Project, The Exchange went on the road on February 7, 2019 to the Nashua Public Library for a live…
A new, national study has alarming predictions for New Hampshire. The report draws a strong connection between substance abuse and suicide, and says the…
The message from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to expecting and new mothers struggling with addiction is simple: help is available, and more is…