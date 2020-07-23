 Gov. Sununu Signs Bill That Will Reinstate Contested PFAS Chemical Limits | New Hampshire Public Radio

Gov. Sununu Signs Bill That Will Reinstate Contested PFAS Chemical Limits

By 1 hour ago

Credit FLORIANHUAG / FLICKR/CC

Governor Chris Sununu has signed an omnibus bill that will reinstate new drinking water standards for toxic PFAS chemicals in 2022.

Democrats hailed the signature of the bill, which was opposed by some business groups. The legislation will enact, in about two years, some of the strictest PFAS drinking water standards of any of the handful of states that have such rules.

Want stories like this in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter today!

These standards initially came from the Department of Environmental Services, but stalled in a lawsuit before they took effect. This bill aims to get around that lawsuit and empowers DES to maintain the standards through annual reevaluations.

The package of bills Sununu signed Thursday also includes a loan fund to cover compliance costs for utilities and municipalities. That fund is designed to be augmented with future settlements from lawsuits against PFAS chemical makers and sellers.

The newly signed bill also requires insurance coverage for PFAS blood tests.

Support local journalism - become an NHPR member today!

Legislators have separately passed a bill that seeks to give exposed people more options to seek damages in court, but that plan hasn’t gone to Governor Sununu yet.

PFAS are linked to health problems and have been found in water supplies across New Hampshire.

Tags: 
pfas
Water Contamination
Environment
NH Politics

Related Content

Kuster Backs New Effort To Add PFAS Package To Defense Spending Bill

By Jul 15, 2020
wikimedia commons

Congresswoman Annie Kuster is co-sponsoring a new plan to add toxic PFAS chemical standards to the next federal defense spending bill.

The amendment mirrors a bill that passed the House earlier this year. Speaking on a press call Tuesday, Kuster said that bill has stalled in the Senate.

After N.H. Advocacy, Research Finds Toxic PFAS Chemicals In Firefighters' Gear

By Jun 25, 2020
stock photo

A new study, commissioned by advocates in New Hampshire, shows that most firefighters’ protective gear is treated extensively with toxic PFAS chemicals.  

Scientists at the University of Notre Dame picked up the issue, with funding from the National Science Foundation and the firefighter-focused Last Call Foundation, after a request by a Granite State couple.

Shaheen-Sponsored Bill Would Cover PFAS Blood Tests For Military Families At Contaminated Sites

By Jun 9, 2020
Heather Hayward / U.S. Air Force

A new bill sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen would help military families get tested for PFAS chemical exposure.

The proposal would cover people who are or were stationed at hundreds of military installations with PFAS contamination.

PFAS are toxic chemicals that persist in the environment and were used in a kind of firefighting foam that is still stockpiled on many bases.

N.H. Lawmakers Advance PFAS Chemical Proposals In Omnibus Bill

By Jun 3, 2020
NHPR

A state Senate committee signed off this week on a package of bills designed to address PFAS chemical contamination. 

The new omnibus bill got bipartisan support and combines several proposals from the House and Senate. 

It would re-authorize the state's tight new limits on four kinds of PFAS, industrial chemicals linked to health problems. 