Gov. Sununu Signs Bill That Will Reinstate Contested PFAS Chemical Limits

Governor Chris Sununu has signed an omnibus bill that will reinstate new drinking water standards for toxic PFAS chemicals in 2022.

Democrats hailed the signature of the bill, which was opposed by some business groups. The legislation will enact, in about two years, some of the strictest PFAS drinking water standards of any of the handful of states that have such rules.

These standards initially came from the Department of Environmental Services, but stalled in a lawsuit before they took effect. This bill aims to get around that lawsuit and empowers DES to maintain the standards through annual reevaluations.

The package of bills Sununu signed Thursday also includes a loan fund to cover compliance costs for utilities and municipalities. That fund is designed to be augmented with future settlements from lawsuits against PFAS chemical makers and sellers.

The newly signed bill also requires insurance coverage for PFAS blood tests.

Legislators have separately passed a bill that seeks to give exposed people more options to seek damages in court, but that plan hasn’t gone to Governor Sununu yet.

PFAS are linked to health problems and have been found in water supplies across New Hampshire.