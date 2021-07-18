-
New Hampshire’s U.S. senators are asking federal regulators to allow state and local governments to spend pandemic stimulus funds on addressing PFAS…
After years of efforts to address toxic chemical emissions from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack, New Hampshire and the town are separately…
A new state loan program aims to help towns comply with strict new limits on a kind of toxic chemicals in drinking water - industrial PFAS chemicals,…
The state has a new effort to protect low-income pregnant women and their babies from arsenic exposure using the WIC food assistance program.The program…
New Hampshire is suing the giant agrochemical company Monsanto for allegedly knowingly causing water contamination with cancer-causing chemicals called…
The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new health restrictions around a Superfund site in the town of Merrimack.The New Hampshire Plating…
Governor Chris Sununu has signed an omnibus bill that will reinstate new drinking water standards for toxic PFAS chemicals.Democrats hailed the signature…
Congresswoman Annie Kuster is co-sponsoring a new plan to add toxic PFAS chemical standards to the next federal defense spending bill.The amendment…
A new bill sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen would help military families get tested for PFAS chemical exposure.The proposal would cover people who are or…
A new report identifies 2,500 new industrial sites that may be discharging toxic PFAS chemicals, including a handful of factories in New Hampshire.Some…