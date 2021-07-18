Environment

-
People eager to find peace in the outdoors last year amid the pandemic flooded into New Hampshire’s state parks and outdoor spaces. And they left their…
-
We explore how data errors might have inflated New Hampshire's progress on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. We also get an update on the latest…
-
The landmark Supreme Court ruling known as Massachusetts v. Environmental Protection Agency held that greenhouse gases were pollutants that could be…
-
The EPA plans to phase out hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are used in refrigerators and air conditioners. When HFCs are released into the atmosphere, they are extremely good at trapping heat.
-
Spring in New Hampshire is a double-edged sword. On one hand you have longer, warmer days —plants and trees are blooming! On the other hand, the pollen…
-
New Hampshire’s U.S. senators are asking federal regulators to allow state and local governments to spend pandemic stimulus funds on addressing PFAS…
-
One of the main threats to the endangered North Atlantic right whale is lobster-fishing rope, but there is hope in new ropeless technology.
-
Every other Friday on Morning Edition, Outside/In host Sam Evans-Brown tackles a question from a listener. Suzanne from Concord asks: “I’m trying to find…
-
Sununu, Shaheen Seek Reversal Of Surprise Change To Conservation Grant ProgramEditor's note: The Department of Interior announced Feb. 11 that the order with the controversial change would be rescinded. Below is the original story,…
-
A judge in Rockingham County has ordered one of New Hampshire's largest privately-owned water utility companies to temporarily limit how much water it…