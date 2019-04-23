Related Program: 
The Exchange

The Future Of Offshore Wind In New Hampshire

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Credit Ashley Dace

This year, there seems to be bipartisan discussion around offshore wind development in the Granite State. Why now? And what effect could this have on our state's economy, environment, and energy landscape?

This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, and again at 7 p.m. 

GUESTS:

Tags: 
offshore wind
Clean Energy
Energy
Eversource

Related Content

Local N.H. Conservation, Climate Groups Launch Renewable Energy Campaign

By Apr 4, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

 

Renewable energy advocates say they want to see more communities cutting emissions and pushing for offshore wind development in New Hampshire.

 

The League of Conservation Voters launched a new campaign in Portsmouth on Wednesday to push for those reforms at the state and local levels. 

 

Critics of Proposed Offshore Drilling Hold Forum in Rye

By Annie Ropeik Feb 21, 2018
BOEM

Seacoast residents can weigh in tonight on a federal proposal to drastically expand offshore drilling around the country.

The North Atlantic makes up about 3 percent of the oil and gas resources federal officials want to put up for lease. Governor Chris Sununu and many other Northeast lawmakers oppose the plan.

Offshore Wind Advocates Plan Earth Day Rally For Sununu's Support

By Apr 20, 2018
US Department of Energy

Offshore wind supporters will mark Earth Day with a rally outside the Statehouse Sunday.

They want Gov. Chris Sununu to request a federal study of the Seacoast's wind potential.

Griffin Sinclair-Wingate, of the group 350 New Hampshire, says generating more clean power in-state will help Granite Staters financially and environmentally. And he thinks offshore wind is a perfect way to do it.