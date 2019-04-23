The Future Of Offshore Wind In New Hampshire

This year, there seems to be bipartisan discussion around offshore wind development in the Granite State. Why now? And what effect could this have on our state's economy, environment, and energy landscape?
This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, and again at 7 p.m.
GUESTS:
- Bill Quinlan - President and CEO of Eversource New Hampshire.
- Annie Ropeik - NHPR reporter on energy, the environment, and the Seacoast. Read Ropeik's reporting here.
- Bill White - Managing Director of EnBW's North American operation. EnBW is a German wind developer that recently joined New Hampshire's renewable energy trade group, Clean Energy New Hampshire.