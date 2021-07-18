-
Eversource is joining a group of utilities aiming to build a national network of high-speed electric vehicle chargers.The company, which is New…
-
Update, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday: Utilities repaired all major outages overnight, leaving only about 150 across the state Tuesday morning. There are no weather…
-
New Hampshire's electric and natural gas utilities are proposing an increase to their energy efficiency savings goals for the next three years, in a plan…
-
A continuación, escucha y lee las noticias del jueves 13 de Agosto.Una nota: lo que vas a leer, es nuestro guion de grabación, por lo que encontrarás…
-
Eversource has notified the state that it plans to power up its new Seacoast transmission line at the end of this month, on May 29.The Seacoast…
-
Eversource says recent infrastructure improvements helped reduce power outages by nearly 40 percent in New Hampshire last year.The utility, which is the…
-
The fight against Eversource’s new Seacoast transmission line is winding down, with construction nearly complete.Environmental advocates withdrew their…
-
Eversource says it plans to become carbon neutral by 2030 – but the move won't change the kind of energy that's delivered to customers.The utility, which…
-
A big water company merger has closed in Connecticut – leaving Eversource out to dry.New Hampshire's biggest electric utility wanted to buy Connecticut…
-
Eversource has officially pulled the plug on the Northern Pass transmission line.The utility filed a notice with the federal Securities and Exchange…