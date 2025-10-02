© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Federal energy funding cancellations hit one New Hampshire company

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:46 PM EDT
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Every state with projects that lost funding voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. New Hampshire and Vermont were the only states included in the cancellations with Republican governors.

A New Hampshire energy project is among more than 200 that were canceled across the country after an announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy late Wednesday.

Federal officials said they determined the projects would not advance the nation’s energy needs and were not economically viable. The cancellations, originally announced in a tweet from a top White House official, amount to about $7.5 billion.

Brayton Energy lost funding for a New Hampshire-based project as part of the cancellations, according to a spreadsheet provided by the Department of Energy to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office and shared with NHPR.

The company was set to get nearly $5 million, according to a spreadsheet shared by Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee.

Brayton Energy, based in Hampton, is a research and development firm focused on sustainable energy. They have received several federal awards, including for the development of nuclear power technology, fuel cells, and compressed air energy storage.

Brayton Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The document shared with NHPR said that a second project in New Hampshire, run by New York-based company Ubiquity Solar, had also lost funding.

Ubiquity Solar creates efficient solar panels. They were selected for an award of $11.2 million in 2024 to help develop parts for solar panels that are less expensive to manufacture.

Ubiquity Solar said in a statement on Friday that the listing of their project as based in New Hampshire was an error on the part of federal officials. The project is based in New York and Missouri. 

When asked for clarification, the U.S. Department of Energy shared a spreadsheet of canceled projects that included Ubiquity Solar but did not specify the states where projects were based.

In a statement, Sen. Shaheen said the cancellations were part of “destructive partisan tactics” by Trump and his budget director, Russell Vought.

“Let’s not mince words: Russ Vought is now politically targeting states in an effort to pressure Congress without regard for the collateral damage to the American people,” she said. “Instead of more destructive partisan tactics, the White House needs to rein in Russ Vought and sit down with Democrats in Congress who are ready to work in good faith to re-open our government and protect health care for tens of millions of Americans.”

Every state with projects that lost funding voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. New Hampshire and Vermont were the only states included in the cancellations with Republican governors.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated after a company listed in federal documents as losing funding for a project in New Hampshire, Ubiquity Solar, confirmed its project is based in New York and Missouri.

Tags
NH News Energyfederal shutdownRenewable Energyfederal grant
