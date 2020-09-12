COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to Party Keeps Windham High School Temporarily Remote

A coronavirus outbreak among students at Windham High School will force that school to remain remote for at least the next week.

The school was supposed to reopen with a hybrid model on Wednesday, but news that sixteen students had tested positive for COVID-19 prompted the school to change its plans last minute and reopen with a remote model.

All high school sports and the career and technology program were also suspended.

According to people in the district, the outbreak is linked to at least one party, largely among student athletes. Students from other districts and Massachusetts were also in attendance, sources say.

By Friday, 18 students from Windham High School had tested positive. Superintendent Richard Langlois announced that in consultation with the state health department, they would continue school remotely until at least September 21st.

He wrote to parents and guardians that “Windham community members that are not WHS students or staff are suppressed in our reported school total,” and asked families to cooperate with the state’s continued contact tracing.