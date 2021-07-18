COVID and the Classroom

-
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 4 de agosto.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para nuestras grabaciones. Tenlo en cuenta si ves algunas anotaciones diferentes.
-
Some N.H. school districts are embroiled in a debate playing out across the country: how schools should teach kids about racism, race, and white privilege.
-
Until now, N.H. parents had to supply proof that a special education plan wasn’t sufficient for their child. Under the new law, New Hampshire schools must provide proof that the plan is appropriate in disputes over special education services at the state Department of Education.
-
Summer school programs this year are bigger than ever. And teachers say they're about a lot more than making up for lost work.
-
Summer school is underway in New Hampshire, and many districts say interest in their programs has never been higher. This year, hundreds of kids are…
-
The number of New Hampshire public school teachers retiring this year increased slightly from previous years.According to the New Hampshire Retirement…
-
With the number of COVID infections declining and the governor’s announcement last month that mask-wearing is now optional in the state, the New Hampshire…
-
School districts and non-profits are gearing up for a busy summer with expanded programs to help students catch up on academics and socialize after a year…
-
More New Hampshire superintendents and assistant superintendents are leaving their jobs this year, as part of a nationwide trend many attribute to the…
-
N.H. Attorney General's Office Says School Masks are AllowedThe New Hampshire Attorney General's office says that school mask mandates are legal, in spite of pushback by some parents, lawmakers and school board…