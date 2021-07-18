-
An investigation into vote discrepancies in Windham's 2020 election concluded last week, when auditors issued a report explaining that folded were misread by some ballot counting devices. But state officials are still figuring out the price tag for that investigation — and how to pay for it.
A continuación, lee y escucha las noticias del miércoles 14 de julio. También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
An anomaly in Windham's 2020 election results attracted national attention and plenty of conspiracy theories, but auditors have found that the actual…
The auditors investigating discrepancies in Windham’s 2020 election results concluded that fold lines on absentee ballots were the “primary root cause” of…
After spending the last three weeks carefully recounting ballots, inspecting the vote counting machines and otherwise examining discrepancies in the 2020…
Auditors have found no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election that has drawn the interest of Donald Trump.The…
One of the auditors in Windham's election recount has indicated a potential explanation for discrepancies in vote totals there between state…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 17 de mayo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
A closely watched audit of Windham’s November election results got underway Tuesday.The team behind it has until May 27 to figure out what might be behind…
Overall, the 2020 election went smoothly in New Hampshire — but there’s still one lingering question that hasn’t been answered: What happened with the…