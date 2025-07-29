© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Don’t wait—grab your tickets now for the chance to win an e-bike and $35,000 toward a new car or $25,000 cash!

Ayotte’s pick for NH education commissioner says she'd steer clear of politics

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
Woman sitting at a table
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Caitlin Davis, Gov. Kelly Ayotte's nominee for state education commissioner, told the Executive Council during her confirmation hearing that politics would play no role in her decisions, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s choice for New Hampshire's next education commissioner indicated she’d take a different approach than outgoing Commissioner Frank Edelblut, whose embrace of divisive political issues often made him a lightning rod.

During her confirmation hearing Thursday, Caitlin Davis distinguished herself from Edelblut in a number of ways.

She told executive councilors, who are expected to vote on her nomination Wednesday, that politics would play no role in her decisions. She said her 15 years with the state Department of Education is a contrast to what she called Edelblut’s “outside perspective.” Edelblut had never worked in a state agency prior to being named commissioner nine years ago, had no background in education policy, and homeschooled his children.

And, where Edelblut pursued alternatives to public schools, Davis said she would fully support public education.

“While New Hampshire has expanded its educational options in recent years, it is important to recognize that 90% of our students attend public schools,” Davis said. “These schools remain the backbone of our education system.”

Councilors asked Davis how she’d approach the debate over funding public schools and the state’s voucher-style school choice program that is now available to all families, regardless of income.

Davis said she’d implement legislative decisions and laws but not advocate for a particular viewpoint. That’s a sharp difference from Edelblut, who proposed that he be allowed to remove books from school libraries he deemed offensive and exert more control over curriculum, among other controversial stances.

“While education policy may be shaped with divisive political debate, the role of commissioner is to carry out that policy with fairness, professionalism and a commitment to the law,” Davis said.

Ayotte announced in June that she would not reappoint Edelblut to a third term. Davis’s nomination has garnered widespread support from across the state’s political spectrum, teachers unions, and school choice advocates. No one spoke against her at Thursday’s hearing.

Republican Councilor Joe Kenney recalled a different experience during Edelblut’s confirmation hearing in 2017, when then-Councilor Andru Volinsky listed 10 reasons to vote against Edelblut.

“I can assure you there's probably a Top 10 list out there in the audience today . . . (of) reasons to support Caitlin Davis,” Kenney said. “So I compliment you on getting kind of a cross prospective appeal for your nomination.”

Davis did not specify any specific changes she would make as commissioner, but she said she intends to evaluate the many programs Edelblut put in place. Those include allowing students to earn credits outside the classroom and an online AI program for students and educators.

“I would like to spend a lot of time looking at some of those programs and understanding some of the ones that are working, some of the ones that are not working,” Davis said. “(And) ensuring that all of the support from the Department of Education is supporting programs that are high quality, that are needed by students, and that are good use of taxpayer dollars.”
Tags
NH News Education
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.