The coronavirus pandemic has upended the education system across the country, and in New Hampshire. School leaders are making some of the hardest decisions of their lives, and school staff, students, and families are navigating unknown territory that could have big consequences.
For some, the risks of contracting and spreading the virus are too high to return to school. But closing or limiting access to school can hamper kids’ education, deepen existing inequalities, and wreak havoc on family finances.
NHPR’s “COVID & the Classroom” tells the stories of how Granite Staters are weighing the necessity of employment and school with the realities of the pandemic. We’re here to answer your questions, investigate what’s not working, and share how communities and families are adapting.
Learn more about stories we’re working on and ways to get in touch.
We welcome tips, questions and stories about what you’re experiencing - and we love to see photos showing how learning is different right now. Get in touch at education@nhpr.org.
Bus companies say the school driver shortage, long a problem, is now a 'crisis' for districts across New Hampshire.
Summer school programs this year are bigger than ever. And teachers say they're about a lot more than making up for lost work.
Summer school is underway in New Hampshire, and many districts say interest in their programs has never been higher. This year, hundreds of kids are…
The number of New Hampshire public school teachers retiring this year increased slightly from previous years.According to the New Hampshire Retirement…
With the number of COVID infections declining and the governor’s announcement last month that mask-wearing is now optional in the state, the New Hampshire…
School districts and non-profits are gearing up for a busy summer with expanded programs to help students catch up on academics and socialize after a year…
More New Hampshire superintendents and assistant superintendents are leaving their jobs this year, as part of a nationwide trend many attribute to the…
N.H. Attorney General's Office Says School Masks are AllowedThe New Hampshire Attorney General's office says that school mask mandates are legal, in spite of pushback by some parents, lawmakers and school board…
6 Things You Need to Know About The Bill To Expand School Choice In N.H.New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a program to expand school choice for thousands of K-12 students. It’s called an Education Savings Account, and it…
Many New Hampshire high schoolers are back in the classroom for in-person learning five days a week for the first time since March 2020.Haleigh Swabowicz…