Community colleges are hailing a part-time teacher law. Public school advocates are wary.

For 26 years, the Community College System of New Hampshire has offered a proposal to public high school students: Take a college-level course taught by a faculty member, earn college credit, and use that credit to save time and money in college.

That program, originally known as Running Start, has ballooned in popularity. What started with 25 participating high schools has grown to more than 100, serving around 11,000 students, according to Chuck Lloyd, the vice chancellor of the community college system. Each year, more schools are seeing examples of that interest: high school seniors graduating with full associate’s degrees.

Now, a new state law could help expand that system. House Bill 90, signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte this month, allows K-12 schools to hire faculty from New Hampshire’s colleges and universities to teach up to 20 hours a week of classes.

To Lloyd, the bill will empower community colleges to expand their high school dual enrollment partnerships. It allows the school district to pay the community college faculty member directly, and for the faculty member to better divide their time.

“We loved our partners so much, we wanted to make it work, but it really wasn’t scalable,” he said in an interview. “We couldn’t take our automotive instructor and do it for three or four different high schools, because they wouldn’t have the bandwidth to come teach our college students.”

But the bill applies to all courses — not just dual enrollment courses for college credit — meaning it also allows a school to hire the faculty members for standard math or English classes. Democrats, public school advocates, and teachers have heavily criticized that piece, arguing it will allow schools to cut corners to save money and potentially lower pay to teachers, and that it could degrade the quality of instruction.

Republicans say the bill is a simple change that provides schools a tool to help with persistent staffing shortages.

HB 90 allows any full-time or contracted faculty member of the University System of New Hampshire or Community College System of New Hampshire to work part time in a public school without obtaining a credential. To do so, they must have “expertise or significant professional experience” to teach in the schools, and pass a criminal background check from the Department of Education.

The law requires the faculty members to abide by the state’s code of conduct that applies to K-12 teachers, even though they have no credentials that could potentially be revoked. And it excludes former K-12 teachers whose licenses have been revoked.

Rep. Rick Ladd, a Haverhill Republican and the bill’s prime sponsor, said the bill is meant to help schools, not take away teachers’ jobs.

“This bill is attempting to aid schools that do not have the staff in place or are encountering scheduling difficulties to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to receive a dual and concurrent education,” Ladd, who is chairman of the House Education Funding Committee, said in testimony to senators earlier this year.

Rep. Valerie McDonnell, a Salem Republican and co-sponsor of the bill, said the law’s main aim is to build partnerships for career and technical education. Salem has a CTE center, where high school students can go for classes to prepare them for professions or trades that are not always taught in high school, and the new law could help more high schools in her area contribute to that program, she said.

“It’s specialties, maybe automotive or cosmetology,” McDonnell said in an interview. “So having a CTE center, Salem has found that (the new law) would be helpful.”

But McDonnell also noted the law could be used to help high school administrators fill spots when hiring teaching help is difficult.

“The way I see it is, if there is an open space and there’s a teacher who has passed a background check, they have experience teaching at a college, and they’re more than willing to teach at the high school, I would much rather that teacher be in the classroom than nobody at all, and the class doesn’t get offered, and the students can’t learn that subject,” she said.

But teachers have protested.

“I am insulted that this would even be considered for the education of our college (bound) students,” wrote Jamie Bolduc, a teacher of 24 years from Fremont, in written testimony to the House. “Our certifications show that we have demonstrated the skills required to educate others; it would be like going to have surgery with someone who has never been to medical school”

Kate Griffin, of Hooksett, agreed, arguing in her own testimony that the law would “dumb down” teaching. “Education is a multifaceted and complex job,” she said. “We need certified professionals who are up to the task, not those who do not also understand the complexities of child development and how children learn.”

The National Education Association of New Hampshire, the state’s largest teacher’s union, has also opposed the bill.

“While New Hampshire’s inadequate and inequitable school funding system has exacerbated teacher shortages in property poor and lower-income communities, lowering the standards for who can teach is an inappropriate response,” said NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle in a statement earlier this month. “For school districts with fewer resources, this law could incentivize administrators to hire uncertified and untrained temporary fill-in educators rather than licensed teachers who are invested in the school community and their students.”

For now, it’s not clear whether public schools are interested in hiring part-time teachers from colleges.

Mark MacLean, the executive director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, said in an email he has not heard anything this summer from his member school districts. And a spokeswoman for the University System of New Hampshire said the university was unaware of any public school that has reached out to faculty seeking to hire.

Any moves by schools to hire faculty as part-time teachers would most likely occur on an individual, case-by-case basis, and might not be known to college administrators, Lloyd said.

Lloyd said he is unsure how much interest there is among community college faculty to teach standard classes in K-12 schools.

And he stressed that the community college system does not take any stance on whether its members teach non-college courses; the organization is only seeking to promote the law’s role toward dual curriculum courses.

But when it comes to those courses, Lloyd is hopeful the partnerships will continue to increase.

He pointed to one area in which HB 90 could help community college faculty members: working hours. Under the current system, faculty are paid by their community college for the work they do with high schools, and any hours they work at the K-12 school are subtracted from the hours they can spend teaching their courses to college students. Under the new law, if hired by a school district, a faculty member can move forward with two separate contracts and two separate hourly limits, Lloyd said.

“It really makes it cleaner,” he said.

