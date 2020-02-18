College Athletes Could Get Paid Under Bill Passed by N.H. House

New Hampshire colleges and universities would be allowed to pay athletes under a bill approved by House lawmakers.

The legislation is modeled after language signed into law in California last year and introduced in a dozen other states.

It would enable schools to compensate athletes and would allow college athletes to seek compensation for their name, image and likeness.

If it becomes law in New Hampshire, it would take effect in July 2022, after new NCAA rules are in place.

The House referred the bill to its Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee for review.

