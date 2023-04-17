UNH track athlete signs NIL deal with Manchester company

This article was originally produced by the NH Business Review. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Mia Taranko, a track star for the University of New Hampshire, has signed a name, imagine and likeness agreement with a Manchester-based health and wellness center.

Under the NIL agreement, 20-year old Taranko – a junior from Saco, Maine – will make a series of social media posts to promote services at PEAK Recovery and Health Center in exchange for financial compensation and in-kind services.

The deal is believed to be among the first signed by a college athlete with a New Hampshire-based business.

Among the services provided by PEAK are cryotherapy, float therapy, photobiomodulation, massage and compression therapy. PEAK is owned by Colin Cook, a triathlete and former college athlete who has competed in several major Ironman competitions.

The NIL partnership was brokered by Pliable Marketing, a Maine-based firm that helps high school, college and professional athletes build their athlete brand and provides NIL representation.

Taranko, a long jumper on the UNH team, is studying health management and policy and is planning to pursue a master’s degree in public health following graduation.

“Mia is an amazing athlete and will be trailblazer for other UNH students who want to pursue name, image and likeness opportunities, and we are very grateful for this NIL partnership,” said Cook. “When I was a college athlete, I wish I had the opportunities that she has in front of her.”

Cook, a former college hockey player, has competed in several Ironman World Championships, including the most recent Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.