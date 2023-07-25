© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Keene State will add men’s, women’s hockey, along with eSports team

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
Keene State College is adding men’s and women’s hockey to its athletic program, launching the new varsity teams for the 2024-25 season.

The hockey teams will play home games at Keene Ice, a rink not far from the public school’s campus.

Keene State is also adding an eSports team, reflecting a growing interest in competitive gaming.

In a statement, Keene State president Melinda Treadwell said the new athletic programs could boost enrollment at the college. “This is exactly how a public college can support itself and make a positive difference for the region it shares,” Treadwell said.

The hockey teams will compete in Division III. The men’s program will join the Little East Conference in 2025-26 after playing its inaugural season as an independent team, while the school said it is still looking for a conference for the women’s team.

A school spokesperson said initial funding for the new athletic programs comes from the University System of New Hampshire.

Keene State added men’s and women’s golf programs last year.

Earlier this spring, New England College announced it was bringing back a varsity football program nearly 50 years since it last fielded a team.

Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
