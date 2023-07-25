Keene State will add men’s, women’s hockey, along with eSports team

Keene State College is adding men’s and women’s hockey to its athletic program, launching the new varsity teams for the 2024-25 season.

The hockey teams will play home games at Keene Ice, a rink not far from the public school’s campus.

Keene State is also adding an eSports team, reflecting a growing interest in competitive gaming.

In a statement, Keene State president Melinda Treadwell said the new athletic programs could boost enrollment at the college. “This is exactly how a public college can support itself and make a positive difference for the region it shares,” Treadwell said.

The hockey teams will compete in Division III. The men’s program will join the Little East Conference in 2025-26 after playing its inaugural season as an independent team, while the school said it is still looking for a conference for the women’s team.

A school spokesperson said initial funding for the new athletic programs comes from the University System of New Hampshire.

Keene State added men’s and women’s golf programs last year.

Earlier this spring, New England College announced it was bringing back a varsity football program nearly 50 years since it last fielded a team.

