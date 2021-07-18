-
The University of New Hampshire is filling back up with freshly graduated high school seniors this week, as the school holds its first in-person freshman orientation in nearly two years. The school opted for a virtual program last year due to the pandemic.
-
Four Dartmouth College students have died this school year. Three were freshmen and at least two of them died by suicide. Another student died of…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 29 de marzo.También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
The pandemic has upended lots of things about campus life for the nation’s college students this fall — including voting. That’s particularly true in New…
-
Hoy, miércoles 8 de julio, te contamos: El gobernador Chris Sununu mantiene la misma postura sobre eventos grandes a vísperas de la próxima manifestación…
-
Colleges have extended deposit deadlines, the SAT and ACT are canceling testing dates and students and their families are navigating financial decisions amid the uncertainty.
-
New Hampshire colleges and universities would be allowed to pay athletes under a bill approved by House lawmakers.The legislation is modeled after…
-
We talk to the authors of a new book, "The Truth About College Admission: The Family Guide to Getting In and Staying Together." As college admission…
-
5 Things to Keep in Mind as Your Child Applies to CollegeSince the FBI revealed its "Operation Varsity Blues," charging a group of super-rich parents with massive college-admissions fraud, outrage has been…
-
On Wednesday, January 23rd, The Exchange is looking at paying for college. As application deadlines loom and students begin to hear back from schools,…