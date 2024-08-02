NH News Recap: How support for Trump is playing a role in the Republican primary race for governor

New Hampshire voters will elect a new governor this fall, and the campaigns are heating up as we near the state primary in September. Chuck Morse and Kelly Ayotte are seeking the Republican Party nomination. They both have endorsed — and have said they'd welcome being endorsed — by Donald Trump. But their support of the former president hasn't always been so strong.

The state has long dealt with a shortage of mental health care providers, but that shortage is really taking a toll on children who need help. And Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced this week that it's facing financial challenges. What could this mean for access to the services they provide in the future?

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

For many New Hampshire families, finding a therapist for their kid is ‘like a part-time job’

New Hampshire needs more mental health professionals overall. But providers say the need is especially acute for children and youth.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England faces multimillion-dollar deficit, warns of potential cuts

The organization says cuts to family planning grants in New Hampshire have contributed to the deficit.

More NH families than ever are opting into school choice, prompting questions about how to measure success

For lawmakers, the debate over these programs is mostly a partisan fight over parental freedom versus accountability. But many families say the issue is far more personal.

More New Hampshire headlines:

League of NH Craftsmen board sees wave of resignations, says annual fair will still go on

Grand jury looking into questions around NH Ports head Marconi

Record heat, lifeguard shortages: NH pools try to stay afloat this summer

UNH drops charges against 7 out of 12 people arrested during pro-Palestine protests