Grand jury looking into questions around NH Ports head Marconi

Prosecutors from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office have convened a grand jury and are subpoenaing witnesses as part of an investigation into Geno Marconi, director of the New Hampshire Division of Ports and Harbors, according to multiple sources who have testified before the jury.

Marconi has not been charged with any crimes, and the exact nature of the Attorney General’s investigation isn’t clear.

Marconi, a longtime fixture on the Seacoast who was first hired as operations manager of the ports in 1995, was placed on administrative leave by the Pease Development Authority in April. A spokesperson for the Authority said it could not comment on the action due to confidentiality rules.

The Division of Ports and Harbors maintains and develops the state’s tidal waterways, oversees commercial fishing operations, and manages both individual and commercial moorings. In addition to managing port operations along the Piscataqua River, the agency also has broad authority over commercial activity at Rye and Hampton Harbors, including fishing and lobstering operations.

Three people who have been subpoenaed to testify before a Rockingham County grand jury in recent weeks confirmed their participation in the proceedings to NHPR. Those people, who are being granted anonymity due to the strict rules around grand juries, all have had ties to the harbors that Marconi’s office oversees.

NHPR / NHPR Lobster traps at the pier at Rye Harbor in Rye, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Those sources said they were questioned about a variety of interactions with Marconi and the Port Authority, including queries related to operations and leases at the state’s harbors. Those who testified included people who told NHPR they had negative experiences working with Marconi, as well as some who praised his record. One person who testified before the grand jury criticized the process as a “fishing expedition” against Marconi.

The Attorney General’s office declined to comment on the proceedings.

Attempts to reach Marconi for comment this week were unsuccessful.

Since Marconi was placed on leave from his position in April, his wife, New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, has recused herself from all cases before the Supreme Court involving the Attorney General’s office. Acourt spokesman at the time said she did so because “it is her understanding that the Office of the Attorney General is advising the Pease Development Authority with respect to her spouse’s work at the Division of Ports and Harbor.”

Last week, Hantz Marconi was herself placed on a 90-day leave of absence from the Supreme Court by the court’s four other justices. A court spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for that highly unusual action.

Under New Hampshire’s judicial system, grand juries are convened to hear evidence from prosecutors, including witness interviews, to determine if there is probable cause to issue an indictment on either felony or misdemeanor charges.

The process takes place outside of public view, with no clear timetable for when charges may be brought, if at all.

This is not Marconi’s first time facing scrutiny for his conduct as head of the ports. In 2006, Marconi was disciplined following a review into allegations that he used a racial slur in reference to a businessman. Along with a salary reduction, he and fellow staff members were ordered to participate in a diversity training. A report released around that time also detailed gifts of tuna and other items received by Marconi, according to published reports.

As port director, Marconi earns a salary of approximately $154,000.

