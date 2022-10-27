N.H. News Recap: Candidates debate ahead of 2022 Midterms
With only a few weeks left before Election Day, candidates are hitting the campaign trail here in the Granite State.
Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas and his Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt met to debate for the first time this week. So did incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan and retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:
- It may be her first campaign, but building blocks of Leavitt’s politics were laid year ago
- Bolduc’s military writings strike tone at odds with his current political image
- Rhetoric vs. record: Hassan and Bolduc step up in first formal Senate debate
- Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That’s allowed under N.H. law.
Other top stories from around N.H. this week:
- Man sought for questioning now charged with murder in deaths of Concord couple
- N.H. is closer to its first EV charging station funded by VW settlement money
- Republicans on N.H. Executive Council again decline to approve sex education funding
- Seeking to protect groundwater, N.H. looks to regulate PFAS contamination in soil
- Visibles: Living with the presence of guerrillas didn’t diminish Ariel Duque’s spirit