N.H. News Recap: Candidates debate ahead of 2022 Midterms

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published October 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT
NH Pappas Leavitt - Bookman photos, NHPR
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat seeking re-election to NH's 1st Congressional District, debated GOP nominee Karoline Leavitt yesterday for the first time.

With only a few weeks left before Election Day, candidates are hitting the campaign trail here in the Granite State.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas and his Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt met to debate for the first time this week. So did incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan and retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:

Other top stories from around N.H. this week:

N.H. News Recap
