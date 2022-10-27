N.H. News Recap: Candidates debate ahead of 2022 Midterms

With only a few weeks left before Election Day, candidates are hitting the campaign trail here in the Granite State.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas and his Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt met to debate for the first time this week. So did incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan and retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:



Other top stories from around N.H. this week:

