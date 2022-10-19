© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Man sought for questioning now charged with murder in deaths of Concord couple

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published October 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
Broken Ground Trails, Concord, NH. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Stephen and Djeswende Reid were found shot to death on a trail at Broken Ground Trails in Concord, NH in April 2022.

A 26-year old man living in South Burlington, Vermont who was recently named a person of interest in the killing of a Concord couple has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Authorities in Vermont detained Logan Levar Clegg last week on charges he violated his probation related to a theft case in Utah. Clegg had been wanted for questioning related to the killing of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a Concord couple found shot and killed in April on a walking trail close to their apartment.

On Wednesday, Clegg was charged with two counts of second-degree murder “for knowingly causing” the Reid’s deaths. He will be arraigned in Vermont on Thursday. New Hampshire authorities are seeking to extradite him to New Hampshire.

No other information, including a possible motive or evidence linking Clegg to the killings, were immediately disclosed.

Before his arrest last week, Clegg had purchased a one-way ticket to Germany. A Vermont superior court judge denied his bail request on the charges out of Utah.

(Editor’s note: this is a developing story, and may be updated as more information is made available.)

