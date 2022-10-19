Man sought for questioning now charged with murder in deaths of Concord couple

A 26-year old man living in South Burlington, Vermont who was recently named a person of interest in the killing of a Concord couple has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Authorities in Vermont detained Logan Levar Clegg last week on charges he violated his probation related to a theft case in Utah. Clegg had been wanted for questioning related to the killing of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a Concord couple found shot and killed in April on a walking trail close to their apartment.

On Wednesday, Clegg was charged with two counts of second-degree murder “for knowingly causing” the Reid’s deaths. He will be arraigned in Vermont on Thursday. New Hampshire authorities are seeking to extradite him to New Hampshire.

No other information, including a possible motive or evidence linking Clegg to the killings, were immediately disclosed.

Before his arrest last week, Clegg had purchased a one-way ticket to Germany. A Vermont superior court judge denied his bail request on the charges out of Utah.

(Editor’s note: this is a developing story, and may be updated as more information is made available.)