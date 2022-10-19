N.H. is closer to its first EV charging station funded by VW settlement money

The Errol General Store on Route 16, which has been in the process of recovering from a 2021 fire , will host the first electric vehicle charging station funded by New Hampshire’s share of a 2017 Volkswagen emissions settlement.

New Hampshire’s Executive Council approved $132,000 toward the chargers at its Wednesday meeting.

“Good on Errol General Store,” New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Commissioner Bob Scott told the council. “They had a fire and, thinking ahead, they wanted to have this type of infrastructure. So they leaned ahead in doing that. That's why they're first.”

New Hampshire got about $31 million in the Volkswagen settlement five years ago, which revolved around allegations that the automobile company cheated on federal emissions tests .

The state plans to spend the maximum amount allowed under the settlement, $4.6 million, of that funding to build out EV charging infrastructure across the state. New Hampshire has focused on supporting the state’s clean diesel program with the remainder of the funds, as well as using the money for school bus replacements.

A scorecard from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group that graded states on how much their plans prioritize vehicle electrification gave New Hampshire a D grade, along with 29 other states and Washington, DC.

After two unsuccessful attempts to solicit proposals for EV charging projects to be funded with the Volkswagen money, the state’s most recent request for proposals got applications for 35 sites across 25 towns and cities.

More contracts will be submitted for approval by councilors in the coming months, according to an announcement from Governor Chris Sununu.

Department of Environmental Services Assistant Commissioner Mark Sanborn told the council Wednesday that the funds would support not only New Hampshire’s EV drivers, but the tourism economy as well.

“It's also about being open to the folks outside of the state who want to use these corridors, continue to [engage in] tourism, but they have electric vehicles,” he said.

New Hampshire is also receiving $17 million in federal funding for EV charging stations along important travel corridors, like I-93 and I-95. Scott told the Council his department is working closely with the Department of Transportation to ensure the programs work together.

“There's a lot of need for this type of infrastructure. And what we don't need to be doing is a year later, DOT is digging up what we did,” he said.

Scott said he expects the Volkswagen program to fund 22 fast charging stations, and a similar number of slower-charging stations.

Before the vote, Republican Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney, who represents Coos and Grafton counties, advocated for more education about electric vehicle charging.

“There is a movement towards these electric cars. And so we have to build out that infrastructure to support them,” he said.