Visibles: Living with the presence of guerrillas didn't diminish Ariel Duque's spirit

Ariel Duque has worked in mining, fish farming, photography, and fast food. He’s changed professions as his life has progressed, some with success and others with misfortune.

Today, at 62, he says that fate has prepared something for everyone, whether good or bad.

Duque learned that lesson at age 20 when his father was robbed and killed during a violent time in Colombia. He says, “lo que es para uno aunque se quite y lo que no, aunque se ponga,” referring to a popular saying about destiny.

He arrived in the United States in 2017 without giving the move much forethought. His family bet that he couldn't do it, but once again, the mysterious ways of destiny led him to a new opportunity.

The loss of his father and living amid the guerrilla conflict has marked him. He says his life is a spiritual task, fighting to ensure revenge and rancor don’t take root in his heart.

