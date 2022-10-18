© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!
Noticias en español
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Living with the presence of guerrillas didn't diminish Ariel Duque's spirit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published October 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Ariel.png
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR

Ariel Duque has worked in mining, fish farming, photography, and fast food. He’s changed professions as his life has progressed, some with success and others with misfortune.

Today, at 62, he says that fate has prepared something for everyone, whether good or bad.

Duque learned that lesson at age 20 when his father was robbed and killed during a violent time in Colombia. He says, “lo que es para uno aunque se quite y lo que no, aunque se ponga,” referring to a popular saying about destiny.

Read this story in Spanish here

He arrived in the United States in 2017 without giving the move much forethought. His family bet that he couldn't do it, but once again, the mysterious ways of destiny led him to a new opportunity.

The loss of his father and living amid the guerrilla conflict has marked him. He says his life is a spiritual task, fighting to ensure revenge and rancor don’t take root in his heart.

This is episode 21. To see all episodes, click here
ARIEL DUQUE_INGLES.mp4

Tags
Noticias en español Noticias en espanolLatino
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.