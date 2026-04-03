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NH News Recap: State pushes back on Trump over control of local elections

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published April 3, 2026 at 8:49 AM EDT
Voting stickers
Allegra Boverman
/
NHPR
Manchester's Don Provencher was supervising the ballot box in 2018. He also gave out voting stickers.

President Trump issued an executive order this week aimed at limiting voting by mail. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan says he won’t change state election practices to follow that order.

A number of states across the Northeast joined a public health collaborative this fall in response to turmoil within federal health agencies. New Hampshire was the only New England state that opted not to join, but the New Hampshire Bulletin reports the state has been involved behind the scenes.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Will Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week

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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
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