NH News Recap: State pushes back on Trump over control of local elections
President Trump issued an executive order this week aimed at limiting voting by mail. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan says he won’t change state election practices to follow that order.
A number of states across the Northeast joined a public health collaborative this fall in response to turmoil within federal health agencies. New Hampshire was the only New England state that opted not to join, but the New Hampshire Bulletin reports the state has been involved behind the scenes.
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Will Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin
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Secretary of State David Scanlan responded to an executive order issued by President Trump calling on states to share information about every U.S. citizen who is eligible to vote in their states.
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A recent Emerson College poll shows that every top elected official in the state — from the White House, to the governor's office, to Congress — has a negative approval rating right now. New Hampshire voters say there are good reasons for that.
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Providers for adults with developmental disabilities cited long response times by the state to complaints alleging abuse or neglect, among other issues.
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Some Londonderry residents have used bottled water for years, as they’ve waited for permanent solutions. Now, the town is one step closer to providing public water to people with contaminated wells.