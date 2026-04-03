NH News Recap: State pushes back on Trump over control of local elections

President Trump issued an executive order this week aimed at limiting voting by mail. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan says he won’t change state election practices to follow that order.

A number of states across the Northeast joined a public health collaborative this fall in response to turmoil within federal health agencies. New Hampshire was the only New England state that opted not to join, but the New Hampshire Bulletin reports the state has been involved behind the scenes.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests: