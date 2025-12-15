Bill would ban smoking at Hampton Beach and Hampton Beach State Park

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A bill introduced in the New Hampshire legislature, if passed, would ban smoking at Hampton Beach State Park beginning in 2027.

Introduced by state Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, and state Rep. Chris Muns, D-Hampton, the legislation requires the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to develop and post signage notifying visitors about the prohibition.

Any authorized officer, it adds, can enforce the ban by directing an offending person to comply, though no fines or penalties are imposed.

The proposed legislation came about because of a request from a constituent, a woman who visited the beach with her child who was downwind of others who lit up, Altschiller said.

