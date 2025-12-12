NH News Recap: How reliable is the state's drinking water as drought continues?

Parts of New Hampshire have been under extreme drought conditions this year. This summer was the driest on record in the state, and that's led to more than 200 households with dry wells. What's the state doing in response?

And state lawmakers won't officially head back to Concord until next month, but Gov. Kelly Ayotte and leaders in both parties are starting to lay out their priorities.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Molly Rains, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Ayotte’s COGE committee issues government efficiency recommendations

The ideas include ending work-from-home policies for state employees and reorganizing the Health and Humans Services Department.

As emergency dry well assistance is reinstated, NH’s drinking water future still unclear

More than 200 wells went dry in New Hampshire during this year’s drought. As climatologists expect those conditions to continue, what does that mean for the reliability of drinking water in the state?

Legislation aims to keep NH groundwater water out of plastic bottles

A new bill would prevent the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services from issuing new permits for groundwater extraction and bottling vessels that contain any plastic.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH housing market remained tight in November, with slight improvements in supply

Emissions testing company sues NH over plans to get rid of annual vehicle inspections

Confused about health insurance plans? There’s help for NH residents.