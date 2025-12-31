© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Flu cases continue to rise across New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 31, 2025 at 4:22 PM EST
Cases of respiratory illness are rising sharply across New Hampshire, with almost the entire state now seeing “very high” rates of flu and other viral infections, according to the state health department’s latest weekly count.

Carroll County is the only part of the state not in the “very high” category of respiratory illness activity, though it is rated “high.” The spike in cases has been particularly sharp in Belknap, Merrimack and Hillsborough counties over the past two weeks, according to state data.

Influenza is the leading reason for emergency department visits, according to the CDC, with roughly 5% of ER visits in New Hampshire due to flu as of Dec. 20.

Stephanie Szopa, the infection prevention officer at Elliot Health System, said they’ve seen an uptick in respiratory viruses like the common cold, RSV and influenza in their emergency room, urgent care and primary care locations.

Those illnesses can lead to complications like bronchitis or pneumonia in children and older adults who are at high risk, she said.

“We advise that community members stay home if they are sick,” Szopa said. “If you absolutely must go out, please wear a mask, practice proper hand hygiene, and try to physically distance yourself from others as much as possible.”

Szopa also said that it’s not too late to get the flu or pneumococcal vaccine.
