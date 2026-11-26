The recent stretch of cold weather and prime snow-making conditions will allow a few area ski resorts to open up for the holiday weekend, although limited natural snow will likely keep many trails closed.

Friday

Low pressure moving through New England will keep scattered rain showers around for much of the day Friday.

Across the North Country, lingering freezing rain is expected to transition to rain early Friday morning, although icy conditions will likely persist in the higher elevations.

Gusty winds may bring some minor coastal flooding along the seacoast on Friday, potentially resulting in some road closures and slower travel.

Saturday

On Saturday, clouds will linger with upslope snow showers likely in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s in the Merrimack Valley and the lower 40s across the North Country.

With subfreezing temperatures, strong winds, and wintry conditions expected above tree line, be sure to bring extra layers and added traction if heading out for a hike.

Sunday

Sunday will feature sunnier skies and milder temperatures, making it a great day to get outdoors.