-
-
The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Elsa to a tropical storm. Heavy rains and gusty winds continue to spread inland across southwest and west-central Florida.
-
As temperatures soared into the 90s, cooling stations opened around the state today to help residents cool off.Susan Harmon works at Manchester City…
-
Heat is in the forecast across New Hampshire this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s in some areas. But some…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of New Hampshire, and the forecast anticipates rain turning into snow Friday,…
-
Responders have put out at least two small brush fires in New Hampshire this week amid dry conditions and high winds.One was in Cornish, near homes on…
-
Don’t like the weather? Wait a minute! Nowhere is it more true than on Mount Washington, “the home of the world’s worst weather." And thanks to the…
-
Nearly 20,000 people in New Hampshire were still without power due to high winds early Tuesday evening.Most of the outages are with Eversource in…
-
Update: Monday, 12:35 p.m.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the state of New Hampshire.The storm is expected to bring…
-
Scattered power outages across New Hampshire are being reported mid-day Saturday as a wintry mix, with notable wind gusts in some areas, lingers in parts…