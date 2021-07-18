-
Former tenants of a planned community of tiny houses in Peterborough have filed a lawsuit, alleging the property owner breached their leases by charging…
-
Twenty-five residents of a planned community of tiny houses in Peterborough are facing a 4pm deadline Wednesday to leave their homes after town officials…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
The towns of Peterborough and Jaffrey are considering a joint project to buy and manage a group of wells for their municipal water systems. A company…
-
As New England College and New Hampshire Institute of Art finalize their merger, the schools say they plan to sell off a number of NHIA's properties.The…
-
A Conval Regional High School student allegedly involved in a school shooting threat last week is being held without bond in a Manchester jail. According…
-
All schools in the Con-Val Regional School District were closed today because of an online threat of school violence. At 6 this morning, Superintendent…
-
MacDowell Artists’ Colony Names Library After Former Resident James BaldwinThe MacDowell Artists' Colony in Peterborough held a ceremony on Sunday to name its library for literary great James Baldwin. Members of the public were…
-
One of the country's top artist colonies is naming its library after James Baldwin.The MacDowell Colony announced Wednesday that the James Baldwin Library…
-
After a long week of news, this seems like a good moment to turn off the television, to log off social media, and go out for a long walk in the woods.In…