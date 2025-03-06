Peterborough officials grilled about ICE activity at local restaurant

This story was originally produced by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Several individuals raised questions to the Peterborough Select Board Tuesday regarding the presence of federal authorities in the town last week, centered on the Mi Jalisco Mexican Restaurant.

Police Chief Scott Guinard previously confirmed that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Drug Enforcement Administration officers were in Peterborough, and located four people during their search.

Resident Ciaran Nagle said, “There seems to be an awful lot of mixed messages about what happened. ... Was there any impact on our community? Is the business OK?”

Mi Jalisco closed the day of the search, Feb. 25, but reopened the next day. Co-owner Genaro Quezada said officers came to the restaurant looking for the chef.

Bill Fonda / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Mi Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Peterborough

“We can’t speak to the operation itself,” said Town Administrator Nicole MacStay.

“(Neither) the town nor the police department were involved in it,” Guinard said at the meeting. “We were informed that those organizations would be here, and for what purpose. The purpose was to locate four individuals.”

Nagle also spoke in support of the business.

“They’re a great contributor to the town,” he said. “They provide great employment. They pay taxes. Do they need legal assistance? What more can we do to circle round our town and say, ‘How can we help you (Mi Jalisco) feel supported?’ I’m an immigrant myself.”

Asked by the board whether he was constrained in providing additional information on the matter, Guinard said he was not. He added that, “In pursuant to our town policy as voted in 2017, we, the Peterborough Police Department, would not be involved in immigration detention.”

MacStay pulled up a passage from Chapter 15 of policies relating to the conduct of town employees, which reads that town employees “shall not inquire into the immigration status of an individual except when the inquiry relates to legitimate law enforcement purpose that is unrelated to the enforcement of a civil immigration law, or as required by state or federal law to verify eligibility for benefit, service or license conditioned on the (status).”

MacStay noted that this policy was voted on in May 2017.

“This is terrifying,” said another individual who did not identify herself. “People can just show up to a business, incarcerate people and not explain why.”

“Peterborough is being targeted because we have ordinances like the one on the screen,” said Select Board Chair Tyler Ward. “I don’t know any details. I didn’t call ICE or DEA. We’re in a crazy time right now.”

An unidentified individual responded to this comment, “Have a meeting. You’re elected officials. You can make decisions.”

Ward said this would be difficult without having more answers. Board member Bill Kennedy suggested that the matter be taken up at a future Select Board meeting, adding that a Community Conversation would be a good place to hold the discussion.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.