24-year old killed, off-duty officer stabbed on Sunday in Peterborough

One man was killed and another seriously injured during an altercation Sunday evening in Peterborough, shaking the Monadnock community.

Authorities responding to the scene found Jack Hutchings, 24, dead from gunshot wounds outside of his residence. An off-duty police officer was found at the same property with stab wounds, and was taken to the hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

“The investigation is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who appeared to have shot Mr. Hutchings acted in self-defense,” the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Monday. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday on Hutchings. The name of the off-duty police officer has not yet been released.

The incident occurred on Grove Street, in close proximity to the town’s police department, around 8 p.m.