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24-year old killed, off-duty officer stabbed on Sunday in Peterborough

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 7, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
View of the crime scene from Grove Street in Peterborough with a police car and crime lab truck outside the house on July 6, 2026.
Kiera McLaughlin / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
/
Granite State News Collaborative
View of the crime scene from Grove Street in Peterborough with a police car and crime lab truck outside the house on July 6, 2026.

One man was killed and another seriously injured during an altercation Sunday evening in Peterborough, shaking the Monadnock community.

Authorities responding to the scene found Jack Hutchings, 24, dead from gunshot wounds outside of his residence. An off-duty police officer was found at the same property with stab wounds, and was taken to the hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

“The investigation is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who appeared to have shot Mr. Hutchings acted in self-defense,” the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Monday. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday on Hutchings. The name of the off-duty police officer has not yet been released.

The incident occurred on Grove Street, in close proximity to the town’s police department, around 8 p.m.
Tags
NH News New England News CollaborativePeterboroughCriminal Justice
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
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