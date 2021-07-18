-
DHHS: N.H. Child Didn't Have Measles, Just Vaccine ReactionNew Hampshire State health officials say a case of measles identified in Keene last week was in fact a rare reaction to a measles vaccine.Officials now…
-
Updated: Child in New Hampshire Diagnosed With MeaslesUpdate: The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced May 23, 2019 that the child identifed last week as a case of measles was actually a…
-
Vaccination safeguards both personal and community health. But a recent outbreak of the measles in Washington state is revealing the necessity for high…
-
Health officials are warning the public about potential exposure to measles at a New Hampshire beach.According to state officials, an individual who had…