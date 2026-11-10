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Strike at grocery supplier continues in Pembroke, as stores report empty shelves

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario,
Jackie Harris
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
Grocery workers represented by Teamsters Local 633 strike outside Associated Grocers Northeast in Pembroke. They say the company is failing to offer a fair contract, including eliminating a pension.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
Grocery supply workers represented by Teamsters Local 633 strike outside Associated Grocers Northeast in Pembroke. They say the company is failing to offer a fair contract, including eliminating a pension.

A strike of workers at a grocery supplier in Pembroke is continuing this week after a dispute over pensions in their new contract.

Union leaders say the picket line outside the Associated Grocers Northeast distribution center is going round the clock. The 255 striking union members include truck drivers and warehouse workers spread over four shifts.

The workers are represented by Teamsters Local 633, which claims that Associated Grocers is failing to offer a fair contract. The union says Associated Grocers is trying to cut union members' pension, and is offering a non-matching 401k instead.

Associated Grocers says it is hoping for an end to the standoff.

“We are disappointed that negotiations have stalled, but AGNE leaders remain at the table and hope for a resolution to this contract dispute," AGNE President and CEO Michael Violette said in a statement to the Union Leader.

Armand Proulx on the picket line during a strike of Teamsters Local 633, representing workers for Associated Grocers Northeast.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
Armand Proulx on the picket line during a strike of Teamsters Local 633, representing workers for Associated Grocers Northeast.

Associated Grocers is one of the biggest grocery suppliers in the region. New Hampshire grocery stores are reporting empty shelves as a result of the strike.

“We have no milk. We're almost completely out of eggs,” said Shirley Stretton, who works at Richardson's Market in Portsmouth. “Our shelves are looking pretty bare.”

Usually the store gets 90% of its stock from Associated Grocers, but there have been no deliveries in nearly a week because of the strike.

The owners of Richardson's Market say they want to keep Associated Grocers as their vendor, but are exploring other options for stocking the store, too.

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Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
Jackie Harris
I cover New Hampshire’s economy from a Granite Stater’s perspective. I report on housing, inflation, state revenues, businesses and more. My goal is to report on the ways the cost of living is shaping the economy on both the macro and micro level: from state revenues to Main Street, from small business decisions to household budgets. I hope to reflect the daily financial situations Granite Staters find themselves in and what policy makers are doing about it.
See stories by Jackie Harris
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