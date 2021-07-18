-
New Hampshire colleges, trade workers and policy makers have high hopes for job growth in the Northeast’s burgeoning offshore wind industry, even if we’re…
The fight over a new contract for the New Hampshire state employees' union crossed paths with the 2020 presidential race Friday in Concord.Vermont Sen.…
For Democrats looking to court grassroots progressive supporters in New Hampshire, few speaking slots are as coveted as the New Hampshire AFL-CIO’s annual…
A local labor union is urging lawmakers to support legislation to combat what it says is a growing problem with workers compensation and wage theft in New…
After more than a year of negotiations, Manchester's firefighters have a new contract. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen ratified the contract on Tuesday.…
The candidates for New Hampshire's First Congressional seat campaigned in opposite sides of the district Thursday night.In Manchester, Democrat Chris…
Unions and Consolidated Communications Reach Contract DealConsolidated Communications and unions representing about 1,000 workers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont reached tentative agreements on new contracts…
We look at how Supreme Court decisions on union dues and a tax on internet sales may affect businesses here in the state. More prominent Republican…
This week’s Supreme Court ruling limiting the ability of public sector unions to collect "agency fees" from non-members has landed along predictably…
Backers of Right to Work legislation in New Hampshire are praising Thursday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Janus v. AFSCME. In a 5-4…