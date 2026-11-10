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Drug courts will maintain funding, Ayotte and Judicial Branch say

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman,
Olivia Richardson
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:52 PM EST
Gov. Kelly Ayotte addresses the Executive Council at the first meeting after the November election.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte speaks during the New Hampshire Executive Council meeting Nov. 10, 2026.

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte said she plans to work with the Judicial Branch to ensure continued funding for a $4.7 million drug court program, despite a draft budget document submitted by the courts that didn’t include funding.

“I’ve met the individuals who have gone on to lead successful lives, and we want to make sure that that continues in New Hampshire,” Ayotte said at an Executive Council meeting Wednesday.

A pair of retired New Hampshire judges raised concerns after a proposed budget by the courts ended funding for the program. Drug courts offer people with substance misuse disorders or mental health conditions additional services. Advocates say the additional investments ultimately save money by avoiding repeat offenses by people who otherwise may land in a local or state jail.

David Sakowich, communications manager for the state Judicial Branch, said the program wasn’t included in a draft budget in order to meet a spending target, but that it was listed as the top priority if funding could be allocated.

“The Judicial Branch recognizes the role [the drug courts] play in substance abuse and mental health in New Hampshire,” he said.

Roughly 300 people currently use the state’s drug court program, which were first launched in New Hampshire in 2016.

The initial budget proposal drew pushback from the legal community. In a joint letter to the court, retired Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau and Jacalyn Colburn, a retired associate superior court judge, said the drug court program is nationally recognized and receives bipartisan support.

“The evidence shows treatment courts enhance public safety,” they said. “That is because treatment court participants receive a combination of accountability and individualized, evidence based treatment administered by a licensed treatment provider who works on the treatment court team with law enforcement, probation, defense, prosecution and judge to provide ongoing support.”

The program enrolls people who interact with the criminal justice system due to their substance use disorder and mental health diagnosis. Defendants are offered community-based treatment programs with court supervision as an alternative to incarceration. The state Judicial Branch lists reduced recidivism, improved public safety and reduced costs as benefits to the program.

The drug court program reached a milestone earlier this year, graduating its 1,000th participant.

Ayotte told reporters Wednesday that she fully supports the program, and has attended drug court graduation ceremonies. Ayotte will release a draft version of her proposed budget early next year, which could fully restore funding for the next two years.

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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
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