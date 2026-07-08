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Executive Council approves $20M for YDC settlements

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Executive Councilors John Stephen and Janet Stevens look on as retired Judge Gerard Boyle answers questions about his $20 million request for New Hampshire's Youth Development Center Settlement Fund. Boyle was named administrator of the fund in March.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Executive Councilors John Stephen and Janet Stevens look on as retired Judge Gerard Boyle answers questions about his $20 million request for New Hampshire's Youth Development Center Settlement Fund.

The Executive Council approved a $20 million request Wednesday to continue settling lawsuits with people abused at the state’s former youth detention center.

Retired Judge Gerard Boyle, the administrator of Youth Development Center Settlement Fund, has said it could cost the state $1 billion to settle the nearly 1,700 pending claims. Lawmakers approved the same request in June but Boyle also needed approval from the Executive Council.

Boyle told councilors he is reducing the fund’s administrative costs. Two of the fund’s consultants are currently being paid $200 an hour under an agreement reached by Boyle’s predecessor, former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick. They also receive a $100 hourly travel stipend and in some cases, reimbursement for mileage.

The consultants help interview survivors in a trauma-informed manner as required by law.

Boyle said he will ask them to stay on when their contracts expire in December for more than a 50% pay cut. He intends to eliminate their $100 hourly travel stipend and only reimburse for mileage.

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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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