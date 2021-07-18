judicial branch

-
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will re-nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next Chief Justice of the state Supreme…
The New Hampshire Attorney General says it is opening a criminal investigation into a circuit court judge for allegedly altering court paperwork with…
The Supreme Court of the United States (or SCOTUS) releases a fresh batch of decisions every May and June (and sometimes into July). But how does a case…
The nation's highest court is completing its term this week, recently handing down rulings addressing free speech, racial discrimination, and the…
Patrick Donovan is an Ivy League graduate, a standout football player, and a successful private practice attorney. You’d never hear him say that,…
A former New Hampshire judge who wrote fake evaluations of himself is now facing a felony complaint of attempting to defraud the New Hampshire judicial…
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says a felony complaint was filed Friday charging former Judge Paul S. Moore with one count of fraud in an…
AG Investigates N.H. Judge for Alleged MisconductA New Hampshire circuit court judge has been suspended without pay because of allegations that he submitted fake evaluations of his job performance. Judge…
Former New Hampshire Public Defender Dorothy Graham has taken a job with the New England office of the Federal Public Defender. Graham, who was nominated…
A Senate committee has approved Emily Gray Rice to serve as U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.Rice, who was nominated by President Barak Obama, was approved…