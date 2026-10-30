Perry Plummer takes over as NH ports director after times of turmoil

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Pease Development Authority has turned to well-known local and statewide leader Perry Plummer, naming him interim director of ports and harbors. He's being lauded by PDA leaders for bringing stability to the position, which has seen significant instability in recent years.

Plummer will serve until a permanent director is named, according to an announcement by the PDA.

Plummer, 67, earlier this year retired for a second time as chief of the Dover Fire and Rescue department, calling it the "greatest job." He first retired from Dover Fire and Rescue in 2011 to become director of the New Hampshire Fire Academy and Bureau of EMS, appointed by then-Gov. John Lynch. He went on to serve as assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, as well as the state's director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management under former Govs. Maggie Hassan and Chris Sununu. During this time, he served as the chair nationally of homeland security advisers and directors. He has also served as interim fire chief in Rochester.

The PDA announcement praises Plummer for his track record of "strengthening organizations, building high-performing teams, and improving operations."

Read more at SeacoastOnline.